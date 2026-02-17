Silver Cross Hospital names chief nurse

By: Erica Cerutti

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Ill., has named Sharon Zobel, BSN, RN, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer.

Ms. Zobel became interim CNO of the 348-bed hospital in July. She succeeds Karen Gallagher, MSN, RN, who spent nearly a year as vice president and CNO.

Ms. Zobel joined Silver Cross in 2020 as a nursing manager and has more than 30 years of nursing and leadership experience. She previously served in nursing leadership roles at Kankakee, Ill.-based Riverside Medical Center and Palos Health in Palos Heights, Ill.

As chief nurse, Ms. Zobel will oversee nursing operations and lead efforts to advance quality, safety and patient experience. 

