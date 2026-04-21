Nevada hospital names CEO 

Matt Lutz has been appointed CEO of Mesa View Regional Hospital in Mesquite, Nev.

In the new role, Mr. Lutz will focus on strengthening clinical quality and expanding access to care, he wrote in an April 20 LinkedIn post.

He most recently served as COO of HCA Florida Largo West Hospital from May 2023 to December 2025, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mesa View Regional Hospital is a 25-bed facility that offers inpatient, outpatient, emergency and surgical services. It is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health.

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