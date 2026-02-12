Allina hospital taps president 

Advertisement
By: Mackenzie Bean

Minneapolis-based Allina Health has appointed Carisa Buegler president of New Ulm (Minn.) Medical Center.

Ms. Buegler has held various leadership roles at the hospital over the past 20 years, most recently serving as director of operations. In that role, she helped guide long-term planning, oversaw major building updates, supported staff engagement and led clinical and support service teams.

Previously, she served as the hospital’s director of foundation and community engagement.

Ms. Buegler succeeds Whitney Johnson, RN, who is now the vice president of operations at Allina Health’s Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Vernon Memorial Healthcare's connected pharmacy strategy

Recommended Live Webinar on Mar 23, 2026 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in Executive Moves

  • U of Minnesota Physicians taps CEO

    Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota Physicians named Greg Beilman, MD, CEO. Dr. Beilman will lead M Physicians, the clinical practice of…

    By: Mariah Taylor

  • Mercy Health taps market CNO

    Cincinnati-based Mercy Health has promoted Michele Stokes, MSN, to chief nursing officer of its Cincinnati market. Ms. Stokes assumed the…

    By: Mackenzie Bean
Advertisement