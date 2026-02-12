Allina hospital taps president 

Minneapolis-based Allina Health has appointed Carisa Buegler president of New Ulm (Minn.) Medical Center.

Ms. Buegler has held various leadership roles at the hospital over the past 20 years, most recently serving as director of operations. In that role, she helped guide long-term planning, oversaw major building updates, supported staff engagement and led clinical and support service teams.

Previously, she served as the hospital’s director of foundation and community engagement.



Ms. Buegler succeeds Whitney Johnson, RN, who is now the vice president of operations at Allina Health’s Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.