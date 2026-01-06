Novant Health names new chief legal officer

Kelli Ferry has been named executive vice president and chief legal officer at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.

Ms. Ferry is a veteran of the 19-hospital system, having most recently served as deputy chief legal officer since 2022, according to a Jan. 6 news release. From 2018 to 2022, she was senior assistant general counsel.

In her new role, she oversees Novant Health’s legal, risk management, corporate audit and compliance operations. She succeeds Frank Emory, who retired after more than six years in the role.

Novant Health operates nearly 900 locations, including hospitals, more than 750 physician clinics and urgent care centers, outpatient facilities, and imaging and pharmacy services.