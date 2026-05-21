Atlantic Health names 2 interim medical center leaders

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health has appointed two interim medical center leaders following the resignation of CentraState Healthcare System President and CEO Thomas Scott.

Maureen Schneider, PhD, RN, senior vice president for Atlantic Health, will transition from president of Pompton Plains, N.J.-based Atlantic Health Chilton Medical Center to serve as interim president and CEO of Freehold, N.J.-based Atlantic Health CentraState Medical Center, according to a May 21 health system news release shared with Becker’s.

Additionally, Stephanie Schwartz, senior vice president and president of Summit, N.J.-based Atlantic Health Overlook Medical Center, will serve as interim president of Pompton Plains-based Atlantic Health Chilton Medical Center, where she previously held the role.

Mr. Scott led CentraState Healthcare System for more than a decade. CentraState became part of Atlantic Health through a co-membership agreement that took effect in 2022, according to the release.

Dr. Schneider joined Atlantic Health in 2014 as chief nurse and operations officer for Chilton Medical Center and has served as the hospital’s president since 2022.

Ms. Schwartz was named president of Overlook Medical Center in 2021 following a previous tenure as president of Chilton Medical Center.

Atlantic Health is an eight-hospital system with 25,000 employees. CentraState Healthcare System includes a 284-bed acute-care hospital, outpatient facilities and senior care services.

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