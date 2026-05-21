UHS Texas hospital names new CEO

Gina Temple, PhD, has been appointed CEO of Amarillo-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System, part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, effective May 26.

Dr. Temple joins Universal Health Services from Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, where she served as president of St. Francis Hospital and St. Francis Hospital-Interquest in Colorado Springs, she told Becker’s. She stepped into the role in June 2024, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to return to Universal Health Services, and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with the Northwest Texas Healthcare System leadership team,” Dr. Temple said. “Together, we will serve the community and continue our important work, making an even greater positive impact for Amarillo and the surrounding areas.”

Northwest Texas Healthcare System is a 495-bed acute care facility that employs more than 2,000 people.

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