CommonSpirit promotes leader to CHI St. Vincent market president

William Jones, MD, has been promoted to market president of Little Rock, Ark.-based CHI St. Vincent, a member of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, according to a May 21 LinkedIn post.

Prior to his new role, Dr. Jones served as interim president of CHI St. Vincent and Arkansas market president of Little Rock-based CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, according to his LinkedIn page.

CHI St. Vincent comprises four hospitals, a 37-acre ambulatory campus, 80 primary care and specialty clinics, more than 300 affiliated physicians and 4,300 employees, according to its website.

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