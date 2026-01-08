Carle Health names service area president 

Robert Cavagnol, MD, was appointed president for Carle Health’s Bloomington-Normal Service Area.

Dr. Cavagnol will step into the role Feb. 2, succeeding Colleen Kannaday, who is retiring after 15 years leading Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Ill., and Carle Eureka (Ill.) Hospital, according to a Jan. 7 news release from the health system.

As president, Dr. Cavagnol will oversee operations at both hospitals, along with affiliated outpatient centers and specialty clinics in Bloomington-Normal, Eureka and surrounding areas, the release said.

A general surgeon, Dr. Cavagnol most recently served as president of Froedtert ThedaCare Health’s North Region in Wisconsin. He has also held executive roles at health systems in Idaho and Missouri.

Carle Health is based in Urbana, Ill., and employs approximately 16,000 people.