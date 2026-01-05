NYU Langone hospital names chief medical officer

Oscar Lahoud, MD, has been named chief medical officer of NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.



Dr. Lahoud shared news of his new role in a Jan. 3 post on LinkedIn. He joined New York City-based NYU Langone Health in 2024 as section chief of hematology at its Brooklyn hospital and director of strategy and network operations at NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center. Most recently, he served as deputy chief clinical officer of the cancer center.

Prior to joining NYU Langone Health, Dr. Lahoud was senior medical director for strategic partnerships at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, also based in New York City.

Dr. Lahoud specializes in the treatment of blood cancers using advanced therapies such as bone marrow stem cell transplants and immune and cellular therapies.