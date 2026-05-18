Mercy names chief people officer

Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy has named Mark “Mo” Moir, PhD, senior vice president and chief people officer for the health system’s multistate region.

Dr. Moir most recently served as vice president of talent at Mercy, where he led teams focused on workforce recruitment, retention and caregiver support, according to a May 18 health system news release.

Before joining Mercy in 2021, Dr. Moir served as enterprise vice president of people and culture at Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health. He also held senior leadership roles at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

In his new role, Dr. Moir will oversee Mercy’s human resources operations, including compensation and benefits, coworker health, talent acquisition and talent relations.

He succeeded Catherine Codispoti, who served as chief people officer from December 2023 to April 2026, according to her LinkedIn profile. Ms. Codispoti was recently named chief administrative officer of Phoenix Children’s.

Mercy operates 55 acute care and specialty hospitals and employs more than 50,000 caregivers across multiple states.

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