Holyoke Medical Center, Valley Health Systems name COO

Carl Cameron was promoted to executive vice president and COO of Holyoke, Mass.-based Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems, according to a May 20 news release shared with Becker’s.

Mr. Cameron joined Holyoke Medical Center in 2001 and has held roles including COO, vice president of operations, CIO and director of information systems, according to the release.

Holyoke Medical Center is a 219-bed independent community hospital with more than 1,800 employees.

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