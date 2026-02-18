DC hospital names chief nursing officer

Tonya Washington, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Washington, D.C.-based Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health.

Dr. Washington will oversee the nursing department and daily operations, including quality, safety and patient experience performance, and staffing, according to a Feb. 17 hospital news release. She will also lead quality improvement initiatives to improve clinical services, outcomes and patient safety, as well as standards, practices and patient care models.

Previously, she served as senior vice president and chief nursing officer at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, also based in D.C.