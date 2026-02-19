McLaren hospital taps chief nurse

McLaren Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant has named Kelly DeBolt, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer.



Ms. DeBolt will lead a team of more than 100 nurses at the hospital, according to a news release shared with Becker’s Feb. 19. She joins Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care from Select Specialty Hospital in Saginaw, Mich., where she spent the past four years as CEO.

Ms. DeBolt’s career in healthcare began more than 20 years ago as a bedside nurse. She has since served in leadership roles ranging from clinical support to risk management and operations.