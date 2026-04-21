Colorado hospital taps chief legal officer

Kelly Adams has been appointed chief legal officer of Boulder (Colo.) Community Health.

Ms. Adams also expressed gratitude for her work over the past six years with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health, she wrote in an April 20 LinkedIn post.

She most recently served as Intermountain’s region general counsel, according to her LinkedIn profile. Intermountain and SCL Health merged in 2022.

Boulder Community Health is a 149–bed and level 2 trauma center.

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