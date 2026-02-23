New Mexico hospital CHRO to retire

Neil Teatsorth, CHRO of San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, N.M., plans to retire in July.

Mr. Teatsorth joined the 198-bed hospital as interim CHRO in November 2023 and stepped into the permanent role a few months later, he told Becker’s.

He previously held senior human resources leadership positions at Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica, Chicago-based Humboldt Park Health and Findlay, Ohio-based Blanchard Valley Health System. Most recently, he served as interim CHRO of Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium from 2022 to 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

San Juan Regional has begun searching for its next CHRO. Mr. Teatsorth will remain with the organization until a successor is named.