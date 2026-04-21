Lexington Health names new CIO

West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Health has named Sean Johnson its new CIO, effective April 27.

Mr. Johnson announced the appointment in an April 21 LinkedIn post.

“It’s a dynamic time to be working in healthcare IT. Between rapid advances in AI, ongoing reimbursement pressure and a shifting regulatory landscape, the need for thoughtful, well-aligned technology strategy has never been greater,” he wrote. “I’m looking forward to partnering with the team to help navigate that complexity and keep moving the work forward.”

Prior to this role, Mr. Johnson served as chief applications officer for Salem (Ore.) Health since May 2024, according to his LinkedIn profile.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.