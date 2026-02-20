Intermountain names 2nd president for planned children’s hospital in 1 year

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has appointed a new president of its planned children’s hospital in Las Vegas.

Russ Williams was named president of Intermountain Health Nevada Children’s Hospital, according to a Feb. 20 health system news release.

He succeeds Lawrence Barnard, who was named president in March and has departed the organization to pursue other opportunities, according to a statement from an Intermountain spokesperson shared with Becker’s.

“We appreciate his contributions to bringing the first stand-alone children’s hospital to the state of Nevada and wish him well in his future endeavors,” the spokesperson said. “Intermountain Health Nevada Children’s Hospital remains on track to open in 2030.”

In his new role, Mr. Williams will help lead the development and future operations of the hospital, which will be built at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in Las Vegas.

Mr. Williams brings more than two decades of leadership experience in pediatric and academic healthcare. Most recently, he served in senior leadership roles at Texas Children’s Hospital in Austin. He also held leadership positions at Seattle Children’s, Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis and the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Intermountain has committed to fund two-thirds of the more than $1 billion project needed to complete the comprehensive vision for Nevada Children’s Health, including the standalone children’s hospital. The Intermountain Foundation has been commissioned to seek the remaining funding through philanthropic support, the release said.