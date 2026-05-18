City of Hope Chicago names integrative oncology chief

City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago has appointed Monica Malec, MD, chief of supportive care and integrative oncology.

Dr. Malec also serves as an associate clinical professor and provides clinical care at all three City of Hope locations in Illinois, according to a May 15 news release from the cancer center.

She previously served as director of palliative medicine clinical programs for the University of Chicago.

City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago is part of the national City of Hope cancer care system, based in Duarte, Calif.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.