Sutter taps division ambulatory CEO

Min Godwin has been appointed ambulatory CEO of Sutter Health’s Greater Sacramento (Calif.) Division.

Ms. Godwin will support 6,500 team members across 110 care centers, she wrote in an April 20 LinkedIn post. She most recently served as ambulatory COO of the division.

Before joining Sacramento-based Sutter Health, Ms. Godwin was senior vice president and COO of Largo, Md.-based University of Maryland Capital Region Health, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Sutter Health employs more than 57,000 employees across its hospitals, clinics, imaging and surgery centers and home health services.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.