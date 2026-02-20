Georgia system names security leader

Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System has named recently retired FBI agent Jeffrey Roberts executive director of safety, security, emergency management and public affairs.

Mr. Roberts assumed the position Jan. 5, according to a Feb. 19 news release from Southeast Georgia Health System. Before joining the two-hospital system, he spent more than 23 years with the FBI, where he held leadership roles in counterterrorism, counterintelligence and complex criminal investigations. Mr. Roberts previously served in the Air Force as a captain and chief of media relations.

At Southeast Georgia Health System, Mr. Roberts will oversee the system’s “police department, emergency management for all hazards involving the health system and public affairs for critical incidents,” the release said.

Several health systems have created security-focused leadership roles in recent months as rising incivility and workplace violence rises in hospitals. Read more here.