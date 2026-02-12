Illinois system taps chief nurse

Brigid Toyne-Barfoot, DNP, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System.



As CNO, she will lead nearly 1,150 nurses across Blessing’s two hospitals and clinics in Illinois and Missouri.

Dr. Toyne-Barfoot joins the system from University Health in Kansas City, Mo., where she has served as CNO of nursing practice, innovation and professional development since 2023. She has spent more than 15 years in nursing and leadership roles.

She succeeds Tim Tranor, DNP, RN, who was recently promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer after more than a decade as CNO, according to a Feb. 11 news release.