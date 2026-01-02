Dignity Health hospital elects chief of staff

Mir Wasif Ali, MD, has been elected chief of staff at Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, Calif., according to a news release shared with Becker’s.

Dr. Ali will begin a two-year term in January 2026. According to the hospital, he will help uphold medical staff standards and represent the medical community on the hospital’s community board.

He brings experience in surgical governance and quality improvement, the hospital said, and has served as chief of cardiothoracic surgery since 2016. Dr. Ali is also a cardiothoracic surgeon with Dignity Health Medical Group – Inland Empire and an associate professor of surgery at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine.

Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center is part of Dignity Health California, a nonprofit network of more than 9,000 physicians, 35,000 employees, 29 acute care hospitals and more than 200 care centers. Dignity Health is a member of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.