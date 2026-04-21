NorthBay taps president for 2 hospitals

Romoanetia (Ro) Lofton, DNP, MSN, has been appointed senior vice president and president of NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield, Calif., and VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville, Calif.

Dr. Lofton brings more than two decades of hospital leadership experience, including in nursing and clinical operations, according to an April 21 LinkedIn post from Fairfield-based NorthBay Health.

She most recently served as chief clinical officer at Alameda (Calif.) Health System, where she advanced quality, safety and patient experience across multiple campuses. Before that, she was system chief nursing officer and chief administrative officer.

Before joining Alameda Health system, Dr. Lofton was chief nurse executive at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

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