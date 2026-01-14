Children’s Wisconsin taps new COO

Jonathan Brouk has been named president and COO of Milwaukee-based Children’s Wisconsin, according to a Jan. 14 LinkedIn post.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Brouk served as president of Out Lady of the Lake Children’s Health in Baton Rouge, La., according to his LinkedIn page.

He also served as senior vice president, COO and chief strategy officer for Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

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