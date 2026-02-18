New Jersey system names AVP of denials management and revenue integrity 

Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health has named Annabelle Seippel-Hunt associate vice president of denials management and revenue integrity, according to a post on her LinkedIn page.

She joined the health system in January from revenue cycle management company CorroHealth, where she served as senior vice president of denial management services.

She previously worked for Aergo Solutions, which was acquired by CorroHealth in 2022. Her past experience also includes roles at Med-Metrix and nThrive.

“I’m energized by the opportunity to bring my experience to the provider side, work closely with clinical and operational partners, and contribute to a health system that serves my local community,” she said in her post.