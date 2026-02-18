Emplify Health names vice president of operational finance from Banner

Emplify Health, dually headquartered in Green Bay and La Crosse, Wis., has named Joanne Horvath vice president of operational finance, effective Feb. 16.

Ms. Horvath joins Emplify from Phoenix-based Banner Health, where she served as associate vice president of corporate finance and shared services, according to a Feb. 18 news release shared with Becker’s. In that role, she led all financial planning and analysis activities, including long-range planning, capital planning and budget implementation.

She previously served as system vice president of finance and shared services at St. Louis-based SSM Health, where she led the transformation from a holding model to an operating model and streamlined finance structures across the organization, according to the release.

Emplify formed in 2022 through the merger of Bellin Health and Gundersen Health. Ms. Horvath grew up in the region and is from Coleman, Wis.

“My father had open heart surgery at Bellin Health years ago when it was the only regional option for this type of care,” she said in the release. “I noticed the difference then, and I notice the difference now coming into this new role. Emplify Health is committed to serving the communities they know well. This is different than many organizations that are in transition and becoming part of large, multi-state systems. Emplify Health represents two local organizations coming together to remain local.”