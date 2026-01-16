Lifepoint Texas hospital names COO

Paris (Texas) Regional Health has named Chris Boukas, RN, as COO.

Mr. Boukas joins the hospital from Smithtown, N.Y.-based Catholic Health–St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, where he also served as COO, according to a Jan. 16 news release. He began his role at Paris Regional on Dec. 15.

He previously held several roles at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, including senior director of operations at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Great Neck, N.Y.

Paris Regional is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.

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