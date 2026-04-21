HCA hospital assistant CNO promoted to chief nurse after 11 months

Anjelis Oliveira, PhD, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Sebring-based HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, South Florida Hospital News reported April 20.

Dr. Oliveira stepped into her role April 20. She most recently served as assistant chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami — a position she held for 11 months.

She first joined HCA Healthcare in 2019 and has held several director roles.

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