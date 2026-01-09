Intermountain names regional president 

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has named Eric Liston as regional president for its Canyons Region, effective Feb. 15.

The Canyons Region includes all Intermountain hospitals, clinics and community programs from Central Utah north into Idaho, according to a Jan. 9 health system news release.

Mr. Liston has been with Intermountain for 25 years, most recently as vice president and chief clinical shared services officer. He will succeed Sue Robel, BSN, who is retiring after serving as president of the region for four years. She previously held the role of chief nursing officer from 2019 until 2022.

In his new role, Mr. Liston will guide clinical and business operations across the region’s care sites, oversee the Canyons Region executive team, and serve on Intermountain’s enterprise leadership team and system operations council.

He will also act as board liaison for governance across the region and collaborate with key Intermountain departments, including enterprise shared services, clinical shared services, and Select Health insurance.