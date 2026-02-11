Georgia hospital names CEO

Jeremy Riley has been appointed CEO of Early Medical Center, a critical access hospital in Blakely, Ga., according to a Feb. 9 hospital Facebook post.

Mr. Riley brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role, according to the post. He has held executive positions including CEO, COO and vice president of operations with critical access hospitals, community hospitals and multi-site health systems across Georgia, Florida and Puerto Rico.

He began his healthcare career as a respiratory therapist.