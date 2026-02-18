Baystate taps 2 HR executives

Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health has appointed two human resources vice presidents.

Jen Azuri-Humm was named vice president of talent acquisition and provider recruitment, effective Jan. 12, and Jennifer Stehman was named vice president of HR strategy and consulting, effective Jan. 26, according to a Feb. 9 health system news release shared with Becker’s.

Ms. Azuri-Humm will lead Baystate Health’s enterprise talent acquisition and provider recruitment strategy. She most recently served as vice president of talent acquisition at Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare and brings more than 18 years of experience leading organizational strategy across healthcare and technology organizations.

Ms. Stehman will serve as an enterprise strategist overseeing HR business partner and consulting functions, compliance oversight, labor strategy, employee relations, employee health services and leave programs, and organizational reorganizations across Baystate Health and Health New England.

She most recently served as senior director of human resources for the UPMC North Central PA Region, a six-hospital system supporting approximately 5,000 employees, and brings more than 20 years of progressive HR leadership experience.