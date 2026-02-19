HCA Alaska Hospital taps 4 new leaders

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare’s Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage has named four new leaders.

The appointments come less than a year after the hospital named five new C-suite leaders, including a new CEO.

Melissa Butler was named COO, according to a Feb. 5 hospital statement shared with Becker’s. She brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience, including nine years with HCA Healthcare. She previously held leadership roles within the system’s Gulf Coast Division and at Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center.

Yvonne Schofield was appointed vice president of operations. She brings more than 20 years of nursing and healthcare leadership experience to the role and most recently served as director of surgical services at Corpus Christi Medical Center.

Mike Davis, MSN, was named vice president of quality. He joined the hospital four years ago as a clinical quality coordinator and was later named stroke program coordinator.

Montana Miller was appointed vice president of human resources. She previously led human resources at Anchorage-based North Star Behavioral Health and has experience in healthcare and other industries.