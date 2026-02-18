WVU hospital taps patient care exec

Carol Grove, DNP, RN, was named assistant vice president of patient care services at Martinsburg, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center.

Dr. Grove, who stepped into the role Feb. 16, will help expand services and oversee construction of a new patient tower, according to a Feb. 17 system news release. She reports to Samantha Richards, MSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing and operations officer.



Dr. Grove most recently served as CNO and vice president at Parkersburg, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, a role she’s held since December 2022.