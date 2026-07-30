Mary Washington Healthcare’s chief medical officer to depart 

Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare announced its chief medical officer, Chirstopher Lewis, MD, is leaving the organization effective Aug. 14, the system told Becker’s.

Dr. Lewis is leaving to pursue a “path in the leadership development and coaching field.”

“During his time with MWHC, he has played a pivotal role in many of our initiatives, from shaping our service line model and finalizing our medical staff by-laws to supporting physician recruitment and compensation modeling and helping lead our culture journey,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Dr. Lewis joined the system as CMO in May 2025.

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