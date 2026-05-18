Community Health Network taps foundation president 

Derek Groves, PhD, has been appointed president and CEO of Community Health Network Foundation, part of Indianapolis-based Community Health Network, effective May 18.

Dr. Groves will succeed Joyce Irwin, who plans to retire July 3 after nearly 14 years in the role, according to an April 20 health system news release.

He currently serves as interim president of the University of Toledo (Ohio) and UT Medical Center Foundation, where he oversees philanthropic strategy, governance and organizational alignment.

Dr. Groves brings more than 15 years of experience in healthcare philanthropy and nonprofit leadership. He previously served as COO of the UT Medical Center Foundation and later as inaugural president and chief development officer of a multistate healthcare foundation.

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