Novant names 2 hospital presidents

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has named new presidents for two of its hospitals.

Kevin Briggs was named president of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, N.C., and Grant Rush was named president of the future Novant Health Scotts Hill Medical Center in Scotts Hill, N.C., according to a Feb. 9 health system news release.

Mr. Briggs is a longtime Novant Health leader. Most recently, he served as senior director of laboratory and respiratory care services, health equity and belonging for the system’s Coastal Region.

Mr. Rush is also a veteran of the organization, most recently serving as vice president of the surgical institute.

Novant Health operates 19 hospitals, more than 750 physician clinics and urgent care centers, and outpatient, imaging and pharmacy services. The system has more than 41,000 employees.