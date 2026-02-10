Novant names 2 hospital presidents

Advertisement
By: Kelly Gooch

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has named new presidents for two of its hospitals.

Kevin Briggs was named president of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, N.C., and Grant Rush was named president of the future Novant Health Scotts Hill Medical Center in Scotts Hill, N.C., according to a Feb. 9 health system news release.

Mr. Briggs is a longtime Novant Health leader. Most recently, he served as senior director of laboratory and respiratory care services, health equity and belonging for the system’s Coastal Region.

Mr. Rush is also a veteran of the organization, most recently serving as vice president of the surgical institute.

Novant Health operates 19 hospitals, more than 750 physician clinics and urgent care centers, and outpatient, imaging and pharmacy services. The system has more than 41,000 employees.

The hidden workforce crisis: How housing costs are reshaping healthcare

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in Executive Moves

  • U of Minnesota Physicians taps CEO

    Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota Physicians named Greg Beilman, MD, CEO. Dr. Beilman will lead M Physicians, the clinical practice of…

    By: Mariah Taylor

  • Mercy Health taps market CNO

    Cincinnati-based Mercy Health has promoted Michele Stokes, MSN, to chief nursing officer of its Cincinnati market. Ms. Stokes assumed the…

    By: Mackenzie Bean
Advertisement