Geisinger names chief medical officer for hospital system 

Advertisement
By: Erica Cerutti

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger has appointed Navneet Dang, MD, as chief medical officer of its hospitals.

Dr. Dang has worked at the 10-hospital system for nearly a decade, most recently serving as CMO of Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Pa. He also previously served as chief quality officer for inpatient services, according to an internal memo shared with Becker’s.

Dr. Dang will oversee clinical quality and safety across Geisinger’s hospital operations, with a focus on zero-harm and high-reliability initiatives, improving outcomes, and supporting clinician experience and patient access.

The appointment is separate from Geisinger’s systemwide chief medical officer role. In January 2025, Geisinger named Jason Mitchell, MD, executive vice president and systemwide CMO, overseeing clinical strategy across the broader enterprise.

AI in dental ops: How practices are moving from missed calls to maximized chairs

Recommended Live Webinar on Mar 25, 2026 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in Executive Moves

  • U of Minnesota Physicians taps CEO

    Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota Physicians named Greg Beilman, MD, CEO. Dr. Beilman will lead M Physicians, the clinical practice of…

    By: Mariah Taylor

  • Mercy Health taps market CNO

    Cincinnati-based Mercy Health has promoted Michele Stokes, MSN, to chief nursing officer of its Cincinnati market. Ms. Stokes assumed the…

    By: Mackenzie Bean
Advertisement