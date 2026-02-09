Geisinger names chief medical officer for hospital system 

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger has appointed Navneet Dang, MD, as chief medical officer of its hospitals.



Dr. Dang has worked at the 10-hospital system for nearly a decade, most recently serving as CMO of Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Pa. He also previously served as chief quality officer for inpatient services, according to an internal memo shared with Becker’s.

Dr. Dang will oversee clinical quality and safety across Geisinger’s hospital operations, with a focus on zero-harm and high-reliability initiatives, improving outcomes, and supporting clinician experience and patient access.



The appointment is separate from Geisinger’s systemwide chief medical officer role. In January 2025, Geisinger named Jason Mitchell, MD, executive vice president and systemwide CMO, overseeing clinical strategy across the broader enterprise.