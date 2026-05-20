Trinity Health’s MercyOne taps CEO

Robert Baxter has been appointed president and CEO of Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne, effective June 22.

Mr. Baxter joins the organization from Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, where he most recently served as president of the Toledo, Ohio, market, according to a May 20 MercyOne news release.

He brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience. At Bon Secours Mercy Health, he led initiatives tied to trauma performance, workforce retention and recruitment, regionalization efforts and joint ventures.

In his new role, Mr. Baxter will oversee strategic direction and operations across MercyOne, which employs more than 20,000 colleagues and comprises more than 230 clinics, medical centers, hospitals and care locations.

Mr. Baxter succeeds Michael Taylor, who has served as interim president and CEO since January. Mr. Taylor will remain with MercyOne through July 1 to support the leadership transition.

Mr. Taylor succeeded Robert Ritz, who retired Jan. 2.

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