10 systems naming payer relations leaders 

Lifepoint Health and Mercy are among the health systems that have named payer contracting and managed care vice presidents in 2026.

Here are 10 payer relations vice president hires Becker’s has reported this year:

1. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center named Jon Vineyard vice president of payer strategies.

2. Orange, Calif.-based Rady Children’s Health in Orange County named Katie Amegin vice president of contracting and managed care.

3. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health named Sherri Billingsley associate vice president of managed care.

4. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare named Matthew Hanley senior vice president of strategic reimbursement and managed care.

5. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health named Robert Coscione vice president of managed care.

6. Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health named Jenny Juchtzer vice president of payer contracting.

7. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health named Craig Connors vice president of revenue cycle and payer relations.

8. Salinas (Calif.) Valley Health named Kayleen Harandi vice president of managed care contracting.

9. Kansas City-based University of Kansas Health System named Chad Moore vice president of managed care.

10. St. Louis-based Mercy named Paul Davis president of contracting and managed care.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.