Moffitt Cancer Center taps VP of payer strategies

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center has named Jon Vineyard vice president of payer strategies, according to a post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Vineyard joins Moffitt after more than 11 years at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. He most recently served as senior director of international, contracting and payer relations.

Moffitt said on its website that Mr. Vineyard has a “proven track record of scaling complex payer relationships and unlocking new revenue streams, and partners closely with executive leadership to align payer strategy with clinical and operational priorities.”

“He brings deep expertise in value-based care, international patient programs, and innovative reimbursement models and is recognized for building high-performing teams and sustainable partnerships,” Moffitt said.

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