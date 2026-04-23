Rady Children’s Health Orange County names VP of contracting and managed care 

Orange, Calif.-based Rady Children’s Health in Orange County has named Katie Amegin vice president of contracting and managed care, according to a post on her LinkedIn page.

Ms. Amegin joins Rady from Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Medical Center, where she had served as director of payer relations, contracting and denial analytics since May 2021.

She previously served as a revenue cycle consultant and manager for Triage Consulting Group.

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