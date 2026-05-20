New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has appointed Shakeeb Akhter as chief digital officer.

Mr. Akhter joins MSK after serving as senior vice president and chief digital and information officer at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to a May 20 news release from the cancer center.

In his new role, he will lead enterprise-wide digital and technology strategy connecting MSK’s clinical, research and administrative functions.

“Shakeeb brings extraordinary vision, expertise and energy to this role at a pivotal moment for MSK, one in which digital innovation, artificial intelligence and data‑driven discovery are becoming deeply entwined with our patient care, research and operational initiatives,” Selwyn Vickers, MD, president and CEO of MSK, said in the release. “We know he will work to harness technology as a catalyst for continual evolution and ensure that every investment in technology strengthens our mission to end cancer for life.”

Mr. Akhter previously led enterprise data and research informatics at Chicago-based Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine with the institution’s Clinical and Translational Science Awards program.



On his move, Mr. Akhter noted the unique opportunity for leaders working at a moment when science, technology and data are converging, particularly in cancer care and research.



“I’m excited to help accelerate MSK’s digital future and contribute to innovations that move us closer to a world where cancer is no longer a life-defining diagnosis,” he said in the release.

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