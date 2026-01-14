HCA Idaho hospital taps new CFO

Kristopher Russell has been named CFO of Idaho Falls-based Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, according to a Jan. 13 LinkedIn post.

The 304-bed hospital is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Russell served as CFO of HCA’s Mountain View Hospital, according to his LinkedIn page.

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