UVA Health taps inaugural chief medical officer

Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health has named longtime physician leader Reid Adams, MD, to serve as inaugural chief medical officer.



Dr. Adams has worked with UVA Health for more than three decades. He joined the UVA School of Medicine faculty in 1995. Throughout his tenure, Dr. Adams established new service lines, including the gastrointestinal oncology program, which expanded patient access to novel treatments for pancreatic cancer, according to a Feb. 24 news release shared with Becker’s.



He has served as chief medical officer of the health system’s flagship facility — UVA Health University Medical Center — since April 2020. As the systemwide CMO, effective March 1, Dr. Adams will collaborate with the CEOs of University Medical Center and UVA Community Health to develop initiatives to improve patient care and workforce planning.

UVA Health operates four hospitals and a network of outpatient clinics across Virginia.