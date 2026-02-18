Kansas system names 2 C-suite leaders

Topeka, Kan.-based Stormont Vail Health has added two new leaders to its C-suite, effective March 1.

Jay Howard was named senior vice president and chief legal officer and Timothy Shultz was promoted to vice president, deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer, according to a Feb. 18 news release shared with Becker’s.

Mr. Shultz has served as associate general counsel and system director for Stormont Vail since December 2021.

Mr. Howard brings more than 30 years of legal experience devoted to healthcare law representing hospitals and health systems. He has been with Polsinelli PC since 1998 and has served as an equity shareholder in the firm’s health law department since 2000.

Stormont Vail Health operates a 586-bed acute care hospital, a 92-bed acute care hospital and several clinic locations.