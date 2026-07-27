Trinity Health executive returns to Henry Ford Health

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health named Adeeb Harb president of Henry Ford Rochester (Mich.) Hospital.

Mr. Harb returned to Henry Ford Health from Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, where he most recently served as senior vice president of hospital operations for Trinity Health Livonia Hospital and Trinity Health Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Mich., according to a July 27 health system news release.

Before joining Trinity Health, Mr. Harb served as chief strategy officer at Detroit Medical Center’s Sinai-Grace Hospital. Earlier in his career, he held several leadership positions within Henry Ford Health, including roles with Health Alliance Plan.

In his new role, Mr. Harb will oversee hospital operations, strategic planning and performance. He will also work with the hospital’s executive leadership team to advance quality and safety, strengthen engagement among team members, physicians and patients, and support the hospital’s continued growth.

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