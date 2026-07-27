Allegheny Health Network taps hospital president

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network named Doug Johnston president of AHN West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, effective Aug. 1.

Mr. Johnston most recently served as COO of AHN West Penn Hospital, where he helped lead daily operations, service line strategy, operating suite growth initiatives and employee engagement efforts, according to a July 24 health system news release.

Before joining West Penn Hospital, Mr. Johnston served as vice president of operations at AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, Pa. He also previously served as vice president of strategic operations for Allegheny Health Network, overseeing the system’s annual capital budget and strategic planning initiatives.

In his new role, Mr. Johnston will work with West Penn’s physician chairs to advance the hospital’s clinical services.

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