HCA Georgia hospital taps CFO

Waycross, Ga.-based Memorial Satilla Health has named David Wylie CFO, according to a Jan. 7 post on his LinkedIn page.

Memorial Satilla Health is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. Mr. Wylie steps into the role with experience at two other HCA hospitals, according to his LinkedIn profile. He most recently served as assistant CFO at Savannah, Ga.-based Memorial University Medical Center. He previously served as assistant CFO at Jacksonville, Fla.-based HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Prior to joining HCA, he served as a senior healthcare associate for KPMG.