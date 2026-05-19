WVU Medicine hospital taps chief nursing officer, VP of patient care

WVU Medicine Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital named Chris Monk, MSN, RN, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

Ms. Monk began her nursing career at Princeton Community Hospital as a nurse extern, according to a May 18 system news release published in West Virginia News. She most recently served as senior director of nursing practice for Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Va.

“Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue strengthening our nursing workforce, supporting our care teams, and advancing the quality and safety of care we provide to our patients,” Princeton Community Hospital President and CEO Karen Bowling, MSN, said in the release.

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