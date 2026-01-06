Duke LifePoint names chief nurse for 2 hospitals 

Rebekah Artman, BSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital in North Carolina.



Both facilities are part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a joint venture between Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Brentwood-based Lifepoint Health that was established in 2011.

Mr. Artman started her career in nursing at Sylva, N.C.-based Harris Regional Hospital in 2007 as a certified nursing assistant. She became a registered nurse in 2009 and has since held clinical and nursing leadership roles across the Duke LifePoint and Lifepoint Health systems.

Before returning to Harris Regional, she spent two years as assistant CNO at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko. She has served as senior nursing officer of Harris Regional and Swain Community Hospital in Bryson City, N.C., since early 2025.